What is “free-bleeding” on TikTok? Why people are ditching pads & tampons

Gen Z started a new ‘free-bleeding’ trend on TikTok, causing quite the flow of conversation regarding ‘that time of the month.’

Pause! It’s that time of the month ,and the inevitable trip to the local drug store is upon those who find comfort in feminine products, candy, and other ‘feel good’ items.

Except for some TikTokers, who are ditching products like pads and tampons and letting their flow… well, flow, culminating in a ‘free-bleeding’ trend on TikTok.

Though one may assume ‘free-bleeding’ is because of the soaring prices of personal hygiene items that help keep one’s flow from soaking into their clothes, the trend to stop using pads and tampons has a rather different reason.

Experts weigh in after ‘free-bleeders’ claim trend changed their periods

The ‘free-bleeding’ TikTok trend is fairly new to the platform, as Gen Z users have recently revealed that they’re embracing their time of the month differently these days.

For some, saving money on these products is a plus, but the flowing trend means much more to others, as one TikToker by the name of Annette revealed that they stopped using pads and tampons in order to “honor” their body.

Some individuals who have taken to the trend have also said that their periods have become lighter since ditching pads and tampons, leading to a certified doctor by the name of Dr. Amy Carmichael to weigh in on the topic, saying, “Currently, there is no scientific research available to substantiate the claim that ‘free-bleeding’ leads to lighter periods.”

Dr. Carmichael also explained that ‘free-bleeding’ is a personal preference and that doing so should not induce judgment from others, saying, “It’s essential to respect individual choices regarding menstrual hygiene practices.”

The ‘free-bleeding’ trend has become so popular, that TikTokers who have embraced the new way of dealing with their period have exchanged their experiences with each other, as TikToker Annette stated they only use “absorbable underwear” while out in public, and at home, they’ll stay in a towel and rest in their “womb cave.”

One TikToker even shared that she was currently ‘free-bleeding’ while in a bathing suit, claiming that they were in luck because the bottoms were already dark in color, so the blood stain wouldn’t show through them.

Though some TikTokers have received negativity from their ‘free-bleeding’ stories, there were plenty of people who supported the trend, saying, “I free bleed and everyone’s shocked when I tell them — makes my period less of a sensory overload.”

While another commented about how shocked they were after trying the trend, saying, “No, because tell me why my period is lighter and less painful if I ‘free-bleed?’”

Though ‘free-bleeding’ may not be for everyone, the trend has been considered safe, despite not using sanitary methods to deal with one’s period. What’s more, the less one spends on pads and tampons, the more they have to serve their cravings for that time of the month — and really, what’s better than more chocolate and other sweet treats?

