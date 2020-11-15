 What is Flip Day on TikTok and Triller? - Dexerto
What is Flip Day on TikTok and Triller?

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:44 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 15:45

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck and Charli D'Amelio side by side, with the Triller logo
TikTok: Noah Beck / Charli D’Amelio

Fans of popular TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Noah Beck are being left hanging after influencers continue to post half a TikTok for ‘Flip Day’ where they encourage their followers to check out TikTok rival Triller.

The future of TikTok has been consistently uncertain throughout 2020, after the President of the United States signed an Executive Order to ban Bytedance, TikTok’s owners, from doing business within the country.

While the ban is yet to be implemented for the time being, the future of TikTok in the US hangs in the balance, and in the chaos various stars began prepping a fall back plan for if they were unable to produce content on their main platform.

That’s where Triller comes in. Triller is extraordinarily similar to TikTok with regard to the endless scrolling, portrait, short video format. The company also seems to be aiming to promote the use of music in the app, in much the same way that TikTok has benefited from the popularity surrounding viral sounds.

@charlidameliofollow me on triller @ charlidamelio dc @nexttojer♬ May I – Flo Milli

Back when the ban was first looming, stars like Charli D’Amelio encouraged their fans to follow their account on Triller, presumably as a failsafe if TikTok were suddenly to be banned.

While the ban is not currently as big of an issue as it once was, many stars continue to develop their relationship with Triller, and this has culminated in a trend called “Flip Day.”

The premise is that TikTok stars will post the first half of a TikTok style video teasing an ending that people will want to see, before abruptly cutting the video at a crucial moment and showing a message that reads “happy Flip Day! To watch the rest of the video go look at my Triller.”

White text on a black background of Charli D'Amelio discussing Flip Day

This has been continuing for several weeks, with Charli D’Amelio most recently posting half of a dance video, and Noah Beck participating in the timewarp filter trend. Many fans didn’t seem to be receptive to it however, with comments like “we’re not going to Triller, Char,” and “she probably got paid 50k for this” getting thousands of likes.

@charlidamelioflip day!!♬ original sound – charli d’amelio

@noahbeckgo follow my triller @ noah beck for the rest of the video!! ##triller ##nationalflipday ##flipday LMAOO i was so focused♬ original sound – noah beck

And it’s not the first time Charli has been in hot water for promoting her Triller, as back in October she claimed she would do the viral WAP dance over on her Triller, but did the worm instead, leading to mixed reactions.

Whether these stars will make the full shift over to Triller likely depends on the outcome of the Bytedance lawsuit, but for the time being, Flip Day seems to be here to stay.

Shroud & Tyler1 ‘lose all respect’ for xQc over Fall Guys stream sniping

Published: 15/Nov/2020 11:25 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 11:56

by Calum Patterson
xqc and shroud
Twitch: xQcOW / Shroud

Drama has erupted between a number of the most popular streamers on Twitch, after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was caught ‘stream sniping’ his opponents in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event. Shroud and Tyler1 say they have lost all respect for their fellow streamer.

During a match from which xQc had already been eliminated, he was found to have grabbed an opposing player who was still competing, so that his teammate could ensure a qualifying spot.

Tyler1 later watched the clip of this happening, in disbelief that xQc had used this tactic. “Wait, he is doing it?!” tyler1 exclaimed, as he watched xQc grab an opponent, resulting in his own elimination from the game.

The match in question was a tie-breaker for third place, and by grabbing and eliminating the opponent, xQc ensured his own teammate could get 3rd instead.

Shroud angry with xQc

After the incident, there was immediate confusion and anger from the other players involved. The tournament had real money on the line, with the winning team securing $11,000 each.

In the end, Team Tanks won Twitch Rivals (check out the final placements here), but xQc’s action gained him the ire of other prominent streamers.

Shroud said he had complimented xQc for being hilarious hours before, “but now he does that, and all my respect is quite literally gone.”

Tyler1 agreed, but only if he had had respect for xQc in the first place. They established that Tfue, who was on xQc’s team, was “in the clear,” but wondered if xQc would face punishment from Twitch.

“No big partner has ever done that,” shroud explained. “I am so shocked, because I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t even think Twitch knows. I don’t know if they’re going to ban him for a week, a month, three days? I have no idea.”

xQc has apologized for his actions, and asked fans to stop defending him. “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

Tyler1 confronted xQc and Tfue, in what turned into a shouting match between the two rival teams. Tfue took xQc’s side in the debate, but how seriously they were all taking it is unclear.

Whether Twitch does actually take action against xQc is anyone’s guess. Stream sniping is against Twitch rules, and even partnered streamers have been banned for it in the past.

However, given it would be xQc’s first instance, he may get away with a warning. Not to mention, he is one of the most-watched channels on the entire platform, so banning him would cause endless scrutiny and debate over whether it was fair and just.