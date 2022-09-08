What is D’Amelio Brands? Charli & Dixie launch new venture

The D’Amelio family have become well-known figures on the internet.

The D’Amelio family is launching their latest venture, D’Amelio Brands, with plans to develop products such as shoes, skincare, and more.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of the most well-known creators on TikTok, with Charli being the second most followed creator on the whole platform with 146 million followers.

The sisters, along with their parents Marc and Heidi, have amassed a huge social media presence, and the family even has their own reality show on Hulu, documenting the lives of the busy influencers behind the scenes.

Charli and Dixie have partnered with a number of brands on different products, such as their Social Tourist clothing line with Hollister, and Charli’s ‘Born Dreamer’ perfume with Morphe. Now, the family is taking it one step further with the launch of D’Amelio Brands.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are the most famous sisters on TikTok.

As reported by Forbes, D’Amelio Brands is out to hire consumer pros to develop products such as shoes and skincare to sell to D’Amelio fans across the world. They say that “the goal is to spawn the TikTok version of Michael Jordan sneakers, George Foreman grills,” and “Dr. Dre headphones.”

D’Amelio Brands will reportedly be “a holding company for their endorsement deals, brands, shows and music albums.”

Speaking about the launch of the new venture, Charli told Forbes: “That’s why we’re doing this now and doing it the way we want to do it. We must take advantage of the moment.”

Dixie added: “With our true passions, it’s not about money, but sharing what we love with the world.”

According to an announcement revealing the venture, “the company’s goal is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion and beauty to CPG and lifestyle, and bring it under one roof, allowing each member of the family to fully immerse themselves in all areas of product development.”

Season two of The D’Amelio Show is set to premiere on September 28 exclusively on Hulu, and fans may get a glimpse of the family’s business plans in the coming episodes.