What is ‘beezin’ on TikTok? Health experts warn against viral Burt’s Bees trend

TikTok’s latest trend has people using Burt’s Bees lip balms in an unusual way — but health experts are warning against this potentially damaging fad.

TikTok is known for sparking the latest crazes. From must-try air-fried pasta noodles to viral skincare hacks and more, the video-sharing app is always pumping out the next big thing.

However, the app’s latest fad is actually being labeled as harmful by doctors… and it involves the use of an extremely popular brand of lip balm.

Burt’s Bees is a prominent skincare brand that sells products made out of all-natural ingredients. The company is best known for its lip balms, which are created with some amount of beeswax — hence the name.

Rather than putting it on the lips, some TikTok users are swiping the balm on their eyelids in order to achieve a plethora of alleged effects in a new trend called “beezin.”

According to some TikTokers, putting Burt’s Bees lip balm on the eyes keeps them awake all night, while others claim that it can heighten the feeling of being buzzed or intoxicated after a night of drinking.

Doctors warn against TikTok’s viral ‘beezin’ trend

The trend first cropped up nearly a decade ago, making the rounds online via sites like YouTube. Now, it’s taking over TikTok… but doctors are warning against the fad’s comeback.

According to Dr. Olivia J. Killeen, a lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, Burt’s Bees lip balm doesn’t have any special effects when placed around the eyes. Instead, she says that any “sensations” folks might be feeling could just be the peppermint or other ingredients in the lip balm affecting their skin, as it would the lips.

“The peppermint oil or menthol in the balm can cause a tingling sensation, but it is not actually getting people high or causing the same type of chemical reaction in the body that’s produced by drugs or alcohol,” she said, per the Ophthalmology Times.

However, Dr. Killeen also warned that placing lip balm on the eyelids could cause irritation and other adverse effects to the skin, noting that peppermint oil can irritate the eyes if contact occurs.

This is just the latest TikTok trend to garner criticism from doctors following the site’s viral ‘BORG’ drinking fad that resulted in 28 college students being hospitalized.