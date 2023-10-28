What is a “scooped bagel?” TikToker’s bagel order has him kicked out of shop

A TikToker was brutally told to leave a store after requesting a “scooped bagel,” leaving many confused as to what the offensive food item actually is.

Bagels have become increasingly popular over the years, with many shops popping up across the United States dedicated to selling these delicious bread products.

However, how you like your bagel is apparently very dependent on where you live. One Californian man found this out after getting told to ‘get out’ of a New York City bagel shop after attempting to order a “scooped bagel.”

And if you’re confused as to what exactly that is, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

What is a Scooped Bagel?

Scooped bagels are essentially a bagel with most of the soft bread inside removed. There are various reasons people opt for a scooped bagel, whether it be for weight-loss purposes or to increase how many fillings fit inside.

While some shops offer the option of a scooped bagel, others outright refuse it — and according to TikToker Taylor Offer, New York City, in particular, has a bone to pick when it comes to those looking for a little less bread in their bagel.

“There’s nothing more stressful than ordering a bagel in New York City,” Offer said. “I just went to a bagel shop here… I just walked in and asked for a scooped gluten-free bagel, guy just looked at me and goes, ‘I’m not scooping your f bagel [brother]’.”

Offer ultimately had no luck at the shop and was instead told to “Get the f*** out of here with that s**t.” Nonetheless, Offer was determined to find himself a scooped bagel and continued his search.

Offer was eventually able to find a scooped bagel, telling viewers, “That’s exactly what we’re looking for. This is probably one of the top 10 bagels I’ve ever had.”

But many in his comment section were on the side of the first shop Offer tried, calling scooped bagels a “crime.”

“I imagine a scooped bagel is like ordering a muffin and only eating the wrapper,” one person wrote. Another said, “So sorry but I have such a hard time respecting a scooped bagel.”

Love it or hate it, it doesn't look like Offer plans on giving up scooped bagels anytime soon.