What is a ‘neutral friend’? TikTok trend has users rethinking their friendships

A trending term on TikTok has got users rethinking their friendship circles. But what exactly is a ‘neutral friend’ and why are they bad news?

Having friends helps keep loneliness at bay, offering companionship and support. However, there are likely to be times when friendships are tested and conflicts arise.

According to TikToker Jordyn, who goes by ‘jordynsthoughts___’ online, this is when you find out who your true friends are, as those who cannot stick by you are revealing themselves to be a walking red flag.

The “neutral friend” is a term used to describe friends who avoid picking sides when it comes to conflict, all under the guise of being a “peacemaker”. But Jordyn states this isn’t really the case.

In a TikTok listing the “five types of women” Jordyn doesn’t “associate with”, the neutral friend came in at number four.

Describing a neutral friend as “the person that’s in between two people that are beefing with each other”, Jordyn said, “I feel like ya’ll just really be pretending to trynna play peacemaker when really you’re just fake.”

“You have no loyalty, ‘cause what do you mean they didn’t do nothing to you personally?” she continued. “B**** if I’m your friend that means you care about me and you’re not [going to] be friends with somebody who did me wrong.”

Viewers agreed with Jordyn’s thoughts, jumping to the comments to share their thoughts on neutral friends.

One said, “The neutral friend is always the biggest red flag in friendships. How are you friends with someone that clearly hurt me?”

“I was so blind by this,” another wrote. “They would invalidate your feelings after you share something vulnerable. I was confused [by] how I felt…”

