What happened to m1lk.tea on TikTok? Fans remember “OG” creator

Long-time TikTok users are reminiscing and wondering where one of the original star creators on the platform, m1lk.tea, has gone after a video tribute to them went viral.

It’s been almost four years since TikTok merged with fellow video app Musical.ly and became one of the most popular social media apps.

Many creators have come and gone in that time period, but one user has stood out to those who have been on TikTok since the start: m1lk.tea.

Remembered for his energetic dance videos often rocking a colorful Teddy Fresh hoodie, m1lk.tea hasn’t posted since 2019 and has since wiped social media platforms of all their posts, leaving his digital footprint barren.

TikTok remembers OG dancer m1lk.tea

TikToker nicemichael went viral for their recent post honoring the former star, “Man do I miss m1lk.tea. He was such a positive influence on me and so many other creators from that time period. I hope he’s doing okay these days.”

The comments were filled with fans reminiscing about his heyday with one user saying, “I haven’t heard his name in forever I loved his content. I’m not sure why his account disappeared but I haven’t heard of him since :(.”

Nicemichael replied clarifying that m1lk.tea had stepped away from the platform “for his own good”, and shared a positive message hoping that he’s doing well away from content creation.

There are still tons of dance compilation videos on YouTube of m1lk.tea hitting tons of dance moves.

Although m1lk.tea isn’t active on social media anymore, his positive energy lives on through his dedicated fanbase.

It’s believed that m1lk.tea simply stepped away from social media for personal reasons, perhaps no longer enjoying the experience on apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Though he would be a small creator by comparison to today’s mega-famous stars like Charli D’Amelio, they may owe him more than they know for being one of the originators of the platform’s viral successes.