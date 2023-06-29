What happened to Kevin Samuels? YouTuber’s death explained

Kevin Samuels was an American internet personality and image consultant who rose to fame in 2020, becoming a public figure thanks to his YouTube and Instagram live streams discussing modern society and relationships.

Kevin, who described himself as an ‘image consultant’, posted YouTube videos to his more than 1.4 million subscribers where he discussed topics that included dating and relationships.

His views, which many people on social media felt were an “attack” on black women, often sparked outrage among viewers.

In an April 2022 video, he labeled women who are older than 35 and unmarried as “leftovers,” prompting an online outcry. Other videos were used as platforms to rate women’s appearances.

In May 2022, he suddenly disappeared from all social media platforms, making fans wonder what happened to him.

What happened to Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuels died suddenly on May 5, 2022, after he complained of chest pain and collapsed, authorities said. He was at his apartment and taken to a hospital but could not be resuscitated, they said.

His cause of death was reported as hypertension, a Georgia medical examiner concluded in June 2022.

A report made at the time states that a woman, who “met Mr. Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him,” said that he had complained of chest pain, NBC reported. She had attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her, unconscious.

The woman, who is a nurse, called 911 and requested that the operator notify the front desk for a defibrillator. Kevin was later taken to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

As Kevin was said to have passed away due to hypertension, his cause of death was labeled as “natural causes,” TMZ reported at the time.

“High blood pressure, aka hypertension, is a common condition in which the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The medical outlet shares that severe high blood pressure can lead to “heart disease.”

Rumors of his death made rounds before family was told

Rumors that Kevin had died began circulating via social media on the very same night. The rumors turned out to be true — and sadly, this is how his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, learned of her son’s death.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” Beverly told NBC News in a phone call. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Kevin left behind one daughter.

What happened to Kevin Samuels’ YouTube channel?

Even though it’s been over a year since Kevin’s death, content is still uploaded to his YouTube channel on a regular basis.

These are usually older videos that are being reuploaded on the channel. But despite this, they still get an average of around 400,000 views each.