What happened to Adin Ross? Banned Twitch streamer speaks out as fans left in the dark

Adin Ross, once one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, has gone totally silent across social media following his ban from the platform earlier in 2022, leaving fans in the dark about what his next move will be. He has now addressed the situation in a series of deleted posts.

Adin, a 21-year-old content creator originally from California, had enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity over 2020 and 2021. Coming into 2022, everything was set for him to cement himself among the biggest stars on Twitch, and expand more into music and other content on YouTube, TikTok, and beyond.

However, all of that was cut short, after an indefinite ban struck his main Twitch account, with almost 6 million followers.

Since the ban, Adin Ross has not posted anywhere online – at least on his main accounts – since late April. So, where is Adin Ross now, and when is he coming back?

Why was Adin Ross banned?

The reason Twitch gave for Ross’ ban was a violation of the community guidelines on hateful conduct. Although Twitch does not publicly confirm the exact cause of community guideline violations, it is believed that Adin used a homophobic slur while on another Twitch stream.

Typically, this type of violation will result in a 30-day suspension, but because this was his fifth ban since 2019, Twitch handed out an indefinite suspension instead.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Adin said “I am not sure what I said though? I’m not sure what I did?”

After deleting the Tweet, Adin has not posted on his main Twitter account since.

When is Adin Ross coming back to streaming?

As of the end of May, Adin still has not posted on social media, or uploaded to his YouTube or TikTok accounts for over a month.

However, he does have a second, lesser-known Twitter account, called ‘AR15THEDEMON’. On this account, Adin has posted and deleted a number of cryptic tweets.

On May 23, he posted a simple ‘soon’ emoji – exciting fans that he could be hinting at a return.

Fans speculated that this could mean a return to streaming, potentially on YouTube instead of Twitch. But, whatever it meant, it hasn’t materialized, as Adin deleted the Tweet and still hasn’t made a return.

Adin Ross claims he “can’t stream”

On May 31, Ross returned to his alt Twitter account and claimed that he was unable to stream, and gave a “hint” – showing some kind of document.

This could suggest that there are legal issues at play, preventing Ross from making his much-anticipated return to streaming.

So, for now, Adin’s future remains unclear. He is apparently unable to stream, rather than not doing so by choice – potentially as a result of ongoing legal or contractual issues.

His Twitch channel, despite being unavailable, still remains partnered with the platform, but he could instead choose to stream on his YouTube channel, where he has 2.6 million subscribers.