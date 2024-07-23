What does ‘you may know’ mean on Snapchat?

While looking up a specific person on Snapchat, you might have come across the ‘you may know’ label under their username.

Snapchat has rolled out several features to help users discover and connect with others who share similar interests or social circles on the app. One of these is the ‘you may know’ suggestion, which still confuses a lot of people.

Whether you are new to Snapchat or an avid user, understanding how this feature works can help you make the most out of your social media experience.

Snapchat’s ‘you may know’ feature explained

The ‘you may know’ feature is designed to suggest potential friends on the multimedia messaging platform, making it easier for users to find and connect with people they may have a connection with.

It uses a combination of factors to recommend new friends. These include similar interests, mutual friends, and people you may follow on other social media apps.

Additionally, Snapchat accesses your phone’s contact list to find users who are also on the platform, increasing the chances of finding people you already know.

When you search for someone on Snapchat, you might notice the ‘you may know’ label under certain usernames. This indicates that the person has been suggested based on the criteria mentioned.

So, if you have a mutual friend with someone or follow similar accounts, Snapchat will highlight this person as someone you might want to add to your friends list. The feature is useful for expanding your network on the app, as it makes it easier to find and connect with new friends.

Article continues after ad

