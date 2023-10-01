What does WLW mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok or other social media apps like Instagram or Twitter, you may have come across the term WLW, but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

The short-form video app TikTok has rapidly grown as a hub for a plethora of communities and niches. From dance challenges to insightful knowledge sharing, the platform provides a diverse range of content, appealing to users from all walks of life.

Among the communities thriving on TikTok, various LGBTQ+ groups have carved their own spaces, creating and sharing content tailored to their experiences and interests.

One term that has gained traction among these groups and across the social media platform is ‘WLW.’ But what exactly does it mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

WLW meaning on TikTok

WLW stands for ‘Women Loving Women.’ The term is an inclusive way to describe women who have romantic or sexual attraction to other women. It encompasses a broad spectrum, including but not limited to lesbians, bisexual women, and queer women.

Unlike some specific labels, WLW serves as an umbrella term, capturing the essence of female-female attraction without diving deep into the nuances of individual identities.

Many TikTokers use the platform to share their personal journeys of discovering and embracing their sexuality. For example, a user might post a coming-out story using the hashtag #WLW to signify that her story pertains to her attraction towards women.

WLW couples who share snippets of their lives on the app might also use the term to tag their content, making it easily discoverable for users interested in women-loving-women relationships.

If you find any other words or acronyms on TikTok confusing, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.