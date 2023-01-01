Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

‘TM’ is a term that could have a number of different meanings on social media, depending on the context it’s used in. Here’s everything you need to know about the word.

Instagram remains one of the most used social media platforms worldwide, with millions of people using it to share images and videos from their lives, and interact with friends and content creators on the platform.

You will likely see many slang terms and abbreviations on the app, just like any social media platform, but these can be confusing if you’re out of the loop.

‘TM’ is a word that has a number of potential meanings, depending on the context it’s used in. Here’s everything you need to know about what the word means.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov There are a number of different popular terms used on Instagram and other platforms.

What does TM mean on Instagram?

‘TM’ can have several meanings on Instagram and other social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. Sometimes it can stand for ‘Text Message,’ which may be used on social media as a way to indicate specifically that something has been sent by text.

However, that is by no means the only definition. TM could also stand for ‘Too Much,’ or ‘Tomorrow.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There is also an emoji that reads ‘TM,’ which in this case stands for ‘Trademark.’ While this can be used in the traditional sense, many users may also include the TM emoji after certain words as a joke.

Other definitions include ‘Trust Me,’ ‘Text Me,’ and possibly even more, so it’s important to pay attention to the context the term is used in when trying to determine its definition.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

How to link your Instagram account to TikTok | How to see your first-liked Instagram post | How to switch Instagram feed to chronological order | How to re-share a post to your Story on Instagram | How to make money on Instagram | How to hide likes on Instagram