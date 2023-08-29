What does the yellow heart mean on Snapchat?

You may have seen a yellow heart emoji crop up next to your friend’s name on Snapchat, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is one of the most popular platforms for people to interact with their friends, allowing users to send each other disappearing images, videos, and direct messages, as well as post to their stories.

But beyond the standard multimedia sharing, the app introduces an array of emojis that provide insight into your relationships with other users. These emojis are both fun and meaningful, serving as indicators of your Snapchat interactions with your friends.

One of the most sought-after of these emojis is the yellow heart, which carries a special significance for those who earn it. If you’ve seen it pop up next to the name of one of your friends, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

What does a yellow heart mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, a yellow heart emoji next to someone’s name means you and that person are #1 best friends with each other on the platform. If you and another user consistently send the most snaps to each other, the app rewards both of you with this special emoji.

However, it’s worth noting that the yellow heart can be replaced by other emojis if your snapping patterns change. For example, if another friend starts to dominate your Snapchat exchanges, the yellow heart may disappear or be replaced by another emoji, reflecting the shift in interaction patterns.

Snapchat emojis, like the yellow heart, serve as indicators of your interactions and connections on the platform. Some of the other friend emojis include the hourglass, the red heart, and the fire emoji.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

