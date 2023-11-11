What does the sunglasses emoji mean on Snapchat?

While on Snapchat, you may have noticed a sunglasses emoji next to a contact’s name, but what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat‘s emoji system is part of its charm, as it offers a visually appealing and easy-to-understand method of depicting relationships and social dynamics among friends on the app.

Each emoji has a specific meaning, which helps users quickly understand the status of their connections with others. This system encourages more interaction and engagement within the platform, as Snapchatters are often curious to know why certain emojis appear next to their friends’ names.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The sunglasses emoji, in particular, holds a special significance in the Snapchat emoji universe. If you’ve seen someone with this emoticon next to their name, here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat

Sunglasses emoji meaning on Snapchat

When you see the sunglasses emoji next to another contact’s username, it indicates that one of your best Snapchat friends is also one of their best friends.

The platform assigns best friend status based on the frequency of interactions between users. When two people frequently interact with a common third person, Snapchat recognizes this shared connection and symbolizes it with the sunglasses emoticon.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This system works as a fun way to show users how their social circles overlap and intersect, adding an additional layer of social connectivity and awareness to the Snapchat experience.

Article continues after ad

There are many other friend emojis you might also come across on the app, including the hourglass, the yellow heart, and the coveted red heart emoticon.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat