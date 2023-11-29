What does the smiley face emoji mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you might have spotted a smiley face emoji next to your friend’s name. But what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat still stands as one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of people constantly using it to send and receive disappearing snaps.

The platform is also known for its unique emoji system, which uses emoticons to represent different types of relationships and interactions between users. These appear next to friends’ names, and change based on how you interact with your contacts.

Article continues after ad

The smiley face emoji is just one of the many symbols that has a specific meaning within Snapchat’s unique communication style. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat

Smiley face emoji meaning on Snapchat

When you see the smiley face emoji next to another user’s name on Snapchat, it indicates that they are one of your best friends, but they are not your #1 best friend.

The app’s algorithm calculates this ranking by considering factors such as the number of exchanged snaps, the duration of interactions, and other elements that influence the strength of the friendship.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The #1 best friend is the person you exchange the most snaps with, and Snapchat uses a different symbol, such as the yellow heart, to denote this top-level connection.

There are many other friend emojis you might also come across on the app, including the hourglass, the yellow heart, and the coveted red heart emoticon.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat