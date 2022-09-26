What does the Joker tattoo mean on TikTok and why is it trending?

The Joker tattoo has been trending on TikTok, and many people are wondering what the inking means.

Many users are confused by a current trend on the social media platform, which sees people getting tattoos of the infamous villain on themselves.

The Joker tattoo has received a lot of interest on TikTok, where it’s been searched for several million times, amassing a great number of interested viewers.

As plenty of Joker inks are making the rounds on TikTok, dominating users’ For You Pages, people can’t help but wonder what it could possibly mean.

What does the Joker tattoo mean on TikTok?

The the Joker tattoo doesn’t just mean one thing. Instead, it signifies something different to every person who gets it. However, some people get it for similar reasons relating to acknowledging the darker side of life.

On September 1, TikToker short_mort posted a seven-second video replying to a comment asking what the joker tattoo means.

“The joker tattoo means a lack of love, an abandonment/neglect withdrawn into oneself,” he wrote in his video.

The clip went viral with over 492,000 views, as users flooded the comment section, expressing their interest in the tattoo.

“Found my first tattoo,” one user wrote. “Getting it when I’m older it’s a bit better now but I can tell I’m the hated child I ask for something don’t get it my brothers ask for the same thing,” another shared.

“Can I still get it if I just like the Joker?” someone asked in the comments, to which the TikToker replied saying “of course.”

Another TikToker went viral for explaining the meaning behind the Joker tattoo. According to her, the inking represents “the darker side of life, but he also represents perseverance.”

Tattoos have become increasingly popular on the short-form video app. The “tattoo trend” hashtag has over 37.5 million views, and is filled with videos of people sharing the meanings behind their inkings.

Earlier this year, tattoos of Medusa went viral on TikTok, after people shared the empowering symbolism and meaning behind it.