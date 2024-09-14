What does the black star mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you might have spotted a black star badge next to one of your contacts’ names. But what does it mean?

Snapchat has rolled out various features over the years, one of which is the black star badge ✪. This star is exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers, the platform’s premium subscription service.

Snapchat Plus offers users access to a range of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, enabling them to customize and elevate their experience on the app.

Article continues after ad

Subscribers can unlock tools that make their snaps and interactions more personalized. These features are designed to allow users to dive deeper into the parts of Snapchat they enjoy most, making the app feel more tailored to their preferences.

Snapchat

What does a star next to a Snapchat name mean?

When you see the black star next to someone’s name, it means that they are a Snapchat+ subscriber. The badge acts as a subtle but stylish way for users to let their friends know that they have opted for the premium version of the app.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the Snapchat+ badge is off by default, it’s easy to turn it on and show it off to your friends. Here’s how to do it:

Go to your Profile. Tap your Snapchat+ membership card at the top of the screen. Toggle on the ‘Snapchat+ Badge’ option.

Once activated, all your friends using the latest version of the app will be able to see the black star next to your display name. This feature is just one of the many perks that come with being a Snapchat+ subscriber, letting you stand out while enjoying a more tailored Snapchat experience.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides, including how to turn off Friend Suggestions on Snapchat and how to make a private story on Snapchat.