What does SZA stand for? Singer’s stage name explained

Singer-songwriter SZA just released her new album, ‘SOS’ — but new fans might be confused why she chose her stage name. Here’s what the name ‘SZA’ means.

SZA is an American singer-songwriter who has been making music since the early 2010s.

She released her very first album, ‘Ctrl,’ in 2017, which received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards.

Since then, SZA has become an icon in the music industry and most recently released her latest album, ‘SOS,’ in December 2022. Fans couldn’t get enough of her new music, and even Twitch star Kai Cenat celebrated the album’s release on his stream on launch day.

With SZA gaining so much popularity due to her new album, some newcomers are curious what her name means.

What does ‘SZA’ mean?

SZA comes from a family of multiple religions, with her mother being Christian and her father being Muslim. SZA herself is Muslim, and took her name from the Supreme Alphabet, which was created by the Five-Percent Nation — a Black nationalist movement that is influenced by Islam.

The Supreme Alphabet is defined as a method of interpreting and finding deeper meaning in words by assigning special meanings to the letters in the Latin alphabet.

Using the Supreme Alphabet, the first letter in SZA’s stage name can mean either ‘savior’ or ‘sovereign,’ while the last two letters stand for ‘zig-zag’ and Allah.’

The meaning goes deeper, though: The ‘zig-zag’ portion of her name means enlightenment of the self. Altogether, SZA’s name can be taken to mean that she is a sovereign, powerful woman who has found enlightenment in herself and through her belief in Allah.

SZA isn’t the only artist to have named herself in such a way, as she was also influenced by Wu-Tang rapper RZA, who used the Supreme Alphabet in his stage name, as well.

These questions about SZA’s stage name come after the singer was invited to stream with Kai Cenat, which she expressed an interest in — but said she was a little “scared” of “embarrassing herself” in front of his fans.