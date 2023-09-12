What does STA mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have come across the acronym ‘STA’ while using the instant messaging platform. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Snapchat has gained immense popularity over the years, thanks to its unique features like disappearing messages, augmented reality filters, stories, and more.

While many users find the app intuitive, some of the acronyms and terms used can often be confusing for newcomers or even for those who have been using Snapchat for a while.

One of these acronyms you might stumble across on the platform is ‘STA,’ which usually pops up in direct messages and group chats. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what this term means, and when it’s used.

STA meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, STA stands for ‘Send To All.’ When someone uses this term, it usually means that they are sending a snap or DM to all of their contacts or to everyone who follows their story. It’s a quick way to indicate a mass message or broadcast.

For example, if a user posts a story and captions it with “STA,” they are suggesting that they want it to be viewed by all their friends on the app.

Similarly, in a group chat, if one person says “STA this pic,” they are recommending that everyone in that conversation should forward the given picture to all their individual friend lists.

While it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.