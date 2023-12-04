What does SND mean on Snapchat?

If you’re a frequent Snapchat user, you might have encountered the term ‘SND’ while using the app. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Multimedia messaging platform Snapchat is known for its unique features, such as filters, stories, and various slang terms that users often use in their conversations.

These terms and acronyms are frequently used to make it faster for people to communicate with each other. But if you’re out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on the social media app.

If you’ve seen the abbreviation ‘SND’ used in either direct messages, snaps, or someone else’s Snapchat story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Unsplash: Thought Catalog

SND meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, SND usually stands for ‘Sound.’ This British slang refers to something or someone that is particularly likable or enjoyable. It’s akin to saying “cool” or “awesome” and is used in various contexts.

For example, if a friend sends a snap proposing a meet-up or suggesting an activity, replying with “SND” would indicate that you think it’s a good idea or are excited about it.

Similarly, if someone shares a story about a concert they attended, a friend might reply with “SND!” to express that they think the concert seems cool or enjoyable

The slang can also be used in general conversation to agree with a statement, idea, or opinion expressed by someone else. It’s a quick way to convey a positive reaction without having to type out a full response.

Of course, this term is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, and you might see it across other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, or other apps.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.