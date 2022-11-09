What does shifting mean on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Shifting, a method that involves moving your consciousness into an alternative reality, has been trending on TikTok. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everyday it seems like there’s a new trend or challenge on TikTok. Whether it’s viral terms like ‘almond moms‘ or the red nail theory, it can often be hard to keep up with what’s going on.

If you’ve been scrolling through your For you Page recently, you may have across some videos using the term ‘shifting.’

The method of shifting is a viral trend that has garnered over 13.6 billion views, while the hashtag for “reality shifting” has over 1.8 billion views.

Similar to the F74 challenge, people claim that this method takes you to a whole different world. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘shifting’ on TikTok?

Shifting (sometimes called reality shifting) is a way of training your mind to enter an alternative desired reality. It involves a meditation method that mimics daydreaming, and relies on the assumption that multiple or infinite realities exist.

According to users who specialize in shifting, it’s perceived as a combination of meditation, manifestation, and lucid dreaming.

The shifting idea first started on Reddit, but it’s been picked up on TikTok recently. People who’ve tried it have claimed that shifting feels exceptionally real and vivid.

How can you shift?

Content creator melodypond248 uploaded a video explaining how to shift in just 60 seconds. She first suggests meditating for 5 minutes, then taking a couple of deep breaths to calm yourself down.

After meditating and taking some deep breaths, close your eyes and visualize your desired alternative reality, attempting to shift.

From there, start focusing on your emotions and your five senses. Finally, and most importantly, say it with your chest: “I’m going to shift.”

There are many methods to try if you become a shifter, such as the ‘raven method‘ and ‘pillow manifestation.’

While there’s no scientific evidence of how real shifting can be, people suggest it’s an excellent way to soothe and relax your mind.