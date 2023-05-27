What does SCM mean on Snapchat?

SCM is a term that pops up regularly on Snapchat – but what exactly does it stand for, and when do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instant messaging platform Snapchat, known for its temporary, vanishing content, has become a fertile ground for the advent of new internet slang terms and acronyms.

These are used to make it faster for people to communicate with each other. However, if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on Snapchat.

If you’ve seen the term ‘SCM’ pop up in either direct messages, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

SCM meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, SCM is used as a shortened version of ‘Snapchat Me.’ It is an invitation sent out by users asking their friends or followers to send them a snap, a photo, or a short video.

In other words, SCM is a way of telling someone to get in touch via the instant messaging app. It’s used primarily in the context of chats, status updates, or other social media platforms to signal the desire for Snapchat-based interaction.

For example, if you’re feeling bored and want to interact with your friends, you might put up a status on your Snapchat or Facebook saying, “Bored. SCM.” This is an open invitation to your friends to send you a snap and start a conversation.

There are other possible meanings of the term, but the above definition seems to be the most common across various social media and messaging apps.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

