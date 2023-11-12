What does RLS mean on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok, or other social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram, you may have come across the acronym ‘RLS.’ But what does this term mean? Here’s everything to know.

TikTok continues to be a wildly popular social media platform among millions of users, thanks to its treasure trove of trends, memes, and viral challenges.

The app is also home to a plethora of time-saving acronyms and slang terms that are frequently used in comment sections, direct messages, and videos. But if you’re out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of these phrases.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve encountered the term ‘RLS’ while browsing TikTok, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it is used.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

RLS meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, RLS usually stands for ‘Relationship’ or ‘Relationships.’ The acronym is often used in the context of discussing romantic relationships, both real and fictional. It’s become a shorthand way to refer to this topic, making it easier for users to engage in conversations and comment on relationship-related content.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For example, if someone posts a video about a recent breakup and expresses their feelings of heartbreak and longing, you might see comments like, “RLS drama is real,” or “RLS breakups are really hard.”

Alternatively, a user might create a video seeking advice on a challenging relationship situation and include the hashtag #RLSAdvice to reach out to the TikTok community for insights and support.

Article continues after ad

There are other definitions to RLS, such as ‘Real Sh*t’ and ‘Restless Leg Syndrome.’ However, you probably won’t see these as often as the former meaning.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other phrases or slang terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words on the app.