What does PU mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you might have at some point encountered the term ‘PU’ on someone’s story and wondered what it means. Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is a hugely popular platform for users to exchange messages, photos, and videos that disappear after a short duration, making the app highly interactive but fleeting.

Given the impermanence and quick turnover of content, many Snapchatters rely on slang terms and acronyms to get their message across swiftly.

‘PU’ is one such acronym that has gained popularity among users on the platform. However, if you’re not in the know, coming across these initials in a message or caption can be confusing, and you might find yourself questioning their meaning.

So, what exactly does ‘PU’ mean on Snapchat, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

PU meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, PU usually stands for ‘Pop Up,’ a phrase commonly used to prompt someone to send a message or start a conversation. It’s like an informal nudge, encouraging the other person to initiate contact or keep the chat going

There are many ways to use this term. For example, while posting a a photo, you might add a caption like “Bored, PU.” This invites your friends to pop up with a message or start a new conversation with you.

Or, if a conversation has come to a halt, sending a “PU” can be a casual way to nudge the other person into reigniting the conversation. It serves as an unspoken request to get back to chatting.

Some people also use this term as their snap status to let all their friends and contacts know that they are open to chatting at that moment.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.