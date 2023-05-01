What does PTSO mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok or other social media apps like Instagram or Twitter, you may have stumbled across the acronym PTSO — but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

TikTok continues to be one of the best places for people to go to in order to post videos and consume the huge amount of content that has been uploaded over the years.

As with any other social media platform, people use a number of different slang terms and acronyms on TikTok, whether that’s in videos, hashtags, comments, or in direct messages.

If you are a frequent user, you may at some point have encountered somebody using the acronym PTSO on the short form-video app. But what does PTSO stand for, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

PTSO meaning on TikTok

PTSO could have several potential meanings, but on TikTok, one of the most common definitions is ‘Put That Sh*t On.’

According to Urban Dictionary, if a person tells you that you “put that sh*t on,” they think you’re dressed nice and stylish. The phrase is used to compliment and hype up someone’s outfit.

You may see people use the term PTSO in their video caption or in the on-screen text on TikTok, but it’s more likely to pop up in comment sections and direct messages.

Another meaning that PTSO can have is ‘Pictures To Show Off.’ However, this is more common to see on Instagram and other photo-sharing apps.

The acronym can also stand for ‘Parent Teacher Student Organization,’ but you’re less likely to see this definition used on social media platforms like TikTok.

If there are any other popular TikTok terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the platform’s most popular slang.