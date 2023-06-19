What does PMOYS mean on Snapchat?

While on Snapchat, you may have seen people use the term PMOYS, but if you’re not sure what it means, we have everything to know about it.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is renowned for its temporary content sharing and unique fun-filled features.

The app has cultivated its own language of acronyms and slang terms, which users constantly use for quicker communication. In the Snapchat world, these become an efficient means of expressing yourself, allowing you to convey more in less time. Though, it can become confusing if you’re not an expert.

PMOYS is one term that you might have seen other people use in snaps or messages sent directly to you. But if you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

PMOYS meaning on Snapchat

On social media, PMOYS stands for ‘Put Me On Your Snapchat.’ The acronym essentially requests or suggests that someone includes you in their Snapchat story.

For example, if you attend an exciting event or a party and want your friends to share that moment on their Snapchat, you might text them “PMOYS.” This means you’re asking them to take a snap with you and add it to their public story, thus sharing it with their other friends or followers.

Usually, it’s a way to prove a friendship or show that two people are hanging out, but the acronym is also used by people looking to extend their popularity on the instant messaging app.

