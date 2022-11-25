Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

OP is a commonly used term both on TikTok, and other social media platforms. If you’ve seen it used in a comment section but don’t know what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with new users flocking to the app each day to browse the huge amount of content available on the app and upload videos of their own.

Like any other social media app, users on TikTok use a range of slang terms and acronyms, some of which originate on TikTok, and others that predate the popular app.

‘OP’ is a hugely popular term used on many social media platforms including Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, and more.

If you’ve seen this term on the app, here’s everything to know about what it means.

What does OP mean on TikTok?

On the internet, OP often stands for ‘Original Poster.’ This is used as a way of referring to the user who first uploaded a post, or started a conversation thread.

On TikTok, OP will then generally refer to the user who initially uploaded a video. The term is used by commenters when they want to discuss the original user and the content they’ve uploaded. This is especially useful when commenters aren’t sure of a TikToker’s name.

You will most often see OP used in comment sections on the app, though you may also see it used by people who are stitching or duetting another video.

