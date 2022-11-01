What does NNN mean on TikTok?

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

As we cross into November, a new trendy term has taken over TikTok, but for the uninitiated, you may be scratching your head as to what everyone is talking about when they say ‘nnn’. So, to clear it up once and for all, here is what NNN means on TikTok.

Each year, just after Halloween, a new holiday of sorts begins. Unfortunately, this holiday isn’t known for being much fun, but rather it is a challenge.

The challenge is mainly only for men, although women can also participate, and it is often dubbed NNN.

What does NNN stand for?

NNN stands for ‘No Nut November.‘

Thankfully, for fans of cashews, peanuts, and almonds, you don’t need to worry. You can consume as many tasty nuts and legumes as you wish this November.

No, instead, NNN (No Nut November) is about a far more personal and private challenge than your choice of snack.

NNN is the challenge of going entirely celibate for a month, and is considered a healthy practice to attempt at least once a year, just for this month of November.

NNN goes viral on TikTok

Although NNN (No Nut November) has been a popular thing every year for a long time, the rise of TikTok has brought it to an entirely new audience.

You may have seen users talking about if they are going to participate in NNN, or if they deem it too difficult to do or not worth the effort.

Now at least, you’ll know what everyone is talking about when they say they’ve already failed NNN.