What does MMS mean on Snapchat?

When using Snapchat or other messaging platforms, you might have encountered the acronym ‘MMS.’ If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything to know.

Snapchat has millions of active users around the world who use the app’s extensive set of interactive features like snaps, stories, and direct messages to keep in touch with their friends.

As with any social media app, there are a number of different terms and acronyms that people use on Snapchat to communicate as quickly and effectively as possible. But if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on the platform.

If you’ve seen the term ‘MMS’ used in either in the caption of a snap, or in a direct message, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

MMS meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, MMS usually stands for ‘Meet Me Soon.’ It’s a quick and convenient way to tell someone that you would like to meet up with them in the near future.

For example, if two friends are discussing their weekend plans and one wants to meet up for coffee, they might simply snap “MMS?” to suggest a get-together. This shorthand effectively communicates the desire to meet up soon, without having to spell it all out.

Another example could be in a group chat where someone might ask, “Who’s up for a movie tonight? MMS at the mall?” Here, MMS serves as a rallying call for friends to gather without delay.

There are other possible meanings of the term, but the above definition seems to be the most common on Snapchat and other messaging platforms.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.