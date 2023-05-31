What does MK mean on Snapchat?

MK is a term you might have seen friends use on Snapchat or other social media platforms, often in reply to a message you’ve sent. Here’s everything you need to know about what MK means.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has created a variety of different slang terms and abbreviations for the younger generation to communicate quickly and concisely.

Understanding digital jargon can often feel like decrypting a secret code, but getting to grips with these abbreviations and acronyms will help users navigate the platform more effectively.

Article continues after ad

MK is one term you might have spotted being used on Snapchat, as well as in the captions of people’s stories. You will more often see it being used as a reply to direct messages you have sent another user. If you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything to know.

MK meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Thought Catalog

On Snapchat, MK is shorthand for ‘Mmm K’ or ‘Mkay,’ which itself is an informal way of saying “Okay.” It’s a casual acknowledgment or a way of expressing agreement or acceptance in a conversation.

Article continues after ad

The term reflects the laid-back and fast-paced nature of communication on the app, where full sentences and formal language are often replaced with short, catchy phrases, emojis, and acronyms.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For example, if someone sends a message saying, “I’ll meet you at the park at 5 pm,” you might simply respond with “MK,” signifying that you’ve received and agreed with the plan.

It can also be used with a judgmental or unsure tone, so it all depends on context, which can be hard to interpret as it is in written form.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat