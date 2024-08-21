What does ‘Media Upload’ mean on Snapchat?

When viewing a snap on Snapchat, you might have spotted a small label that says ‘Media Upload’ in the upper left corner. Here’s what it means.

On Snapchat, users often share moments by capturing and sending photos or videos, known as “snaps.” These can be taken in real-time or selected from previously captured content.

When you view a snap on the app, you may see a small label in the upper left corner that says ‘Media Upload.’ If you’re not an avid user, you might be confused about what this means, and why it’s there.

Snapchat

‘Media Upload’ meaning on Snapchat

The ‘Media Upload’ label signifies that the snap you’re viewing contains media that was not taken in real-time but rather uploaded from the user’s device or another platform.

This tag specifically appears when the media was previously captured and stored in the device’s Camera Roll or gallery before being shared on Snapchat. This can happen in various situations. For example, a user might decide to share an older photo or video with their friends or on their Story.

Alternatively, a user might create a snap using a Lens that integrates an image from their Camera Roll. In these cases, Snapchat automatically applies the ‘Media Upload’ label to indicate that the content wasn’t captured at that moment.

It can also apply to content imported from other platforms or apps. For instance, if a user edits a video in another app and then uploads it to Snapchat, this label would appear. Basically, anytime content originates outside of Snapchat’s real-time capture feature, the ‘Media Upload’ label will be present.

