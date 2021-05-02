What does May 2nd mean on TikTok? Creepy videos in trend confuse users - Dexerto

A lot of TikTok users are uneasy after coming across “creepy” videos teasing May 2nd. But what does it mean?

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably come across a video talking about May 2.

The tag itself has garnered 3.4 million views, and the videos themselves often follow a similar format: they tend to show just the date and pictures from the anime Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun (TBHK) while creepy music plays in the background.

Specifically, a lot of the viral videos will show a black and white picture of the main character of the show, Hanako.

With the videos giving off an unnerving vibe, a lot of users have understandably felt a little creeped out about what the videos might mean.

TikTok May 2 trend explained

“What’s going on, I’m actually panicking,” one TikTok user said. With a lot of the videos including edited pictures of TBHK characters covered in blood, another user admitted that they were “genuinely scared” about what May 2nd might mean.

With 24 April going viral recently for more sinister reasons, it is understandable why TikTok users might be feeling a little on edge – but the May 2nd trend is nothing to worry about.

Essentially, fans of TBHK are trying to make May 2 the day that they ‘take over’ TikTok with content about the anime – and given the way the creepy videos have attracted attention, it looks like they’ve definitely succeeded with that goal.

A lot of the TBHK fandom refer to themselves as TikTok’s latest ‘cult’, which is a trend where fans of a celebrity or meme will change their profile picture so that other members of the ‘cult’ can identify them and follow them back.

Other popular TikTok cults include the Lana Del Rey cult and the hamster cult. Again, while the name might suggest something sinister is going on, it’s really just an opportunity for fans to connect and share their enthusiasm for a specific topic.