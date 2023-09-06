What does KMS mean on Snapchat?

‘KMS’ is one of the most frequently used terms on Snapchat, and other social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Here’s what it means.

Snapchat offers a unique platform that prioritizes quick and casual communication through features like direct messages, snaps, stories, emojis, and more.

There are a number of different terms and acronyms that make messaging even faster on the app, with many of these also used across other social media platforms.

You might have seen ‘KMS’ used by friends or contacts on Snapchat, whether that’s in the caption of a story, snap, or in a message sent directly to you. If you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

KMS meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, KMS usually stands for ‘Kill Myself’ or ‘Killing Myself.’ It is often used as a melodramatic expression of extreme frustration, boredom, or embarrassment.

For example, someone might snap a photo of a pile of homework with the caption “I’m gonna KMS,” indicating that they are overwhelmed. Another instance could be someone sending a snap of a bad haircut with the caption “Botched haircut. KMS,” expressing deep regret or embarrassment.

While most people use it jokingly to exaggerate their emotions or feelings, the phrase can also have a serious undertone relating to self-harm or suicidal thoughts. So, if there’s any doubt about the well-being of the person using it, it’s better to take it seriously and offer appropriate support.

Of course, the term isn’t exclusive to Snapchat, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Twitter, and many more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.