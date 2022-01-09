What does January 9th at 9pm mean on TikTok?

Some users have been baffled by a sudden influx of references to the date January 9 at 9 pm on their TikTok For You Pages — but what is it referring to?

With so many users on TikTok and plenty of new trends being generated each day, it’s not uncommon to be confused when people start making reference to something you’ve not heard about before.

On many occasions in the past, specific dates have even gone viral, each one corresponding to a different trend.

December 3 was a big topic of conversation that month, as people started making references to the popular Conan Gray song ‘Heather’ which talked about getting a sweater from your crush. Some dates have had more ominous implications on TikTok, such as August 27.

Advertisement

Now, users are seeing an increasing amount of mentions of January 9 at 9 pm on social media, particularly TikTok, and are confused as to what it means.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

What is January 9th at 9pm on TikTok?

While there could potentially be many meanings this specific date and time has, many of the videos referencing it appear to be talking about the premiere of the second season of ‘Euphoria.’

The show, starring Zendaya, follows a group of high school students that “struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.”

Read More: Fake Zendaya TikTok account is verified and trying to scam fans

The first season of the show was a huge hit when it premiered in June 2019, after which it was promptly renewed for a second season, which premieres on HBO Max on January 9, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

Advertisement

Excited fans on TikTok have been making videos referencing the release of the new season, often specifically mentioning the date and time it comes out.

Other January 9 videos have been talking about the anticipated release of the second part of popular anime Attack on Titan’s fourth season, which is also generating a lot of hype on TikTok.

Although not every video referencing January 9 is talking about these two events, they are currently the most prominent examples in the lead-up to the release of the two highly popular shows.