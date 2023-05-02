What does ISO mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok and other social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, you may have encountered the term ‘ISO – ‘but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

As with any social media app, TikTok is populated with acronyms, phrases, and slang terms, with comment sections sometimes being flooded with the same obscure word.

This can be confusing for people who aren’t very active on TikTok, or even those who have been on the platform for a while, and you may be left wondering what everyone is talking about.

ISO is one term that has been used on the short-form video app frequently. If you’re not sure what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything you need to know.

ISO meaning on TikTok

ISO stands for ‘In Search Of.’ This term is often found on social media and in online marketplaces, and it indicates that someone is looking for something specific.

On TikTok and other platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, ISO is usually used to show that someone is looking for advice or information on a particular topic.

For example, someone might write, “ISO recommendations for the best vegan restaurants in the city.” This means that the person is seeking advice or information from others who may have similar interests or knowledge.

It’s also often used by people who are looking for a particular type of person or relationship. For example, you might find a TikTok video with a caption like, “ISO someone who shares my love of hiking.” In this case, the person is expressing their desire to find someone who shares similar interests and values.

Overall, ISO is a versatile and commonly used slang term, which you can use in various contexts and situations, and it has become a part of popular internet culture.

