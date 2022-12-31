Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

‘IDM’ is a hugely popular term used across a number of different social media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is one of the most popular ways for people across the world to connect with each other. The app allows users to share images, videos, stories, and more, with millions using it every day.

As on any social media platform, there is a wide variety of different terms that people use to shorten phrases and make typing messages and captions even faster.

‘IDM’ is an example of a term that is not only used frequently on Snapchat but across a number of different social media platforms.

If you’ve seen someone use it but you don’t know what it means, here’s what you need to know.

What does IDM mean on Snapchat?

On social media, IDM usually stands for ‘I don’t mind.’ This expression is simply used to tell someone you have no preference in a certain situation or that something has not bothered you. It’s an expression that can be used in various contexts, but the meaning is essentially the same.

Some people may also use IDM to mean ‘It Doesn’t Matter.’ This can be used in pretty much the same way as the first meaning, as a way to express indifference or to perhaps reassure the recipient of something.

You will see this term both in direct messages and in public posts such as stories on Snapchat, or in the case of video platforms like TikTok, in video captions.

