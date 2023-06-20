What does IDEK mean on Snapchat?

IDEK is a term frequently used on Snapchat and other social media platforms — but what does the acronym stand for? Here’s everything to know.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is renowned for its disappearing messages and its array of fun filters, lenses, and stickers.

The nature of the platform’s features encourages spontaneous and frequent communication among users, making it a hotbed for the use and evolution of slang terms and acronyms.

IDEK is a term that has been around on the internet for a while and has been used across most social media apps, so it’s no surprise that the acronym made its way onto Snapchat as well.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve ever seen someone use this word in a direct message, snap caption, or story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means and when it’s used.

IDEK meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

In most cases, IDEK stands for ‘I Don’t Even Know’. It is a phrase used to express uncertainty or confusion about a situation or subject. It often conveys a sense of frustration, indifference, or disbelief.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For example, if someone sends you a complex mathematical equation on Snapchat, you could respond with, “IDEK where to start with this.” Or, if someone shares an unexpected snap, a fitting response could be, “IDEK what to say about this.”

Article continues after ad

In a different context, if a friend asks you what your plans are for the weekend, and you’re unsure or have no specific plans, you might respond with, “IDEK, I might just chill at home.”

Although it’s frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across several social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat