What does ‘I got 2 phones’ mean on TikTok? Trend slammed for being hateful

TikTok’s latest trend is bringing back a popular Kevin Gates song — but it’s also getting slammed for being hateful. Here’s what we know about TikTok’s ‘I got 2 phones’ fad.

TikTok is known for spawning the net’s next big trends — but sometimes, these crazes come under fire for being problematic.

For instance, TikTok’s ‘boy moms’ trend caught flak from netizens after commenters claimed that some of the moms taking part in it were already shaming their sons’ hypothetical partners.

Now, another craze is facing backlash as commenters slam it for being hateful. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s ‘I got 2 phones’ trend comes under fire

Lately, TikTok users might have seen the song ‘2 Phones’ by Kevin Gates pop up on their FYPs. The song was first released in 2015. Though it’s been a rap staple ever since, the song has been making a real comeback due to a viral TikTok trend.

Generally, people taking part in the trend will create an edit using the song after showing another TikToker talking about their gender, pronouns, or orientation.

The fad has come under fire for seemingly being transphobic, homophobic, and generally problematic — but commenters continue to spam “I got 2 phones” in the comment sections of TikToks across the platform in spite of the backlash.

However, that’s not the only way TikTokers are using the song. Others are pairing the song after showing clips of women talking about men, pairing the track with photos of dripped out characters from Dragon Ball or SpongeBob.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that this trend has kicked up quite a bit of controversy as the phrase “I got 2 phones” continues to get spammed across TikTok.

This is just the latest trend to come under fire after four teenagers were arrested after pulling a gun-related prank they saw on TikTok.