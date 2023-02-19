HML is a phrase you may have seen pop up frequently on Snapchat, as well as other social media platforms. If you are out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat continues to be one of the main ways that users across the world communicate with their friends, with a number of different features on the app making it easy to send each other a range of content.

Naturally, there is a wide range of different vocabulary terms that are used across the platform, whether theta’s in stories, or direct messages.

HML is one of these terms, and while it is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, it’s a term you might have seen on the app from time to time.

Here’s everything to know about what HML means.

Snapchat There are number of different abbreviations used on Snapchat.

What does HML mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, HML often stands for ‘Hit My Line.’ This is something people will often post on their stories as a way to encourage their friends to call them or otherwise communicate them.

You might see it in a sentence such as, “someone HML, I’m bored,” though you may also see it used on its own. It can also be written in both uppercase and lowercase.

HML can also stand for ‘Hate My Life.’ This one is pretty self-explanatory and is used when people are frustrated, and want to vent. You won’t just see this term used on Snapchat, but on a range of other social media platforms.

