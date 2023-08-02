What does ‘fye’ mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you may have encountered the slang expression ‘fye’ – but what does this term actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat, known for its innovative features like disappearing messages and creative filters, has fostered a space that promotes unique ways of communication.

Part of this communication involves the use of slang terms and acronyms, which make it quicker and easier to talk to people on the social media app.

When using Snapchat, or other platforms such as TikTok or Twitter, you may have at some point come across the term ‘fye.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat

Fye meaning on Snapchat

On social media platforms like Snapchat, ‘fye’ is a slang word that means “fire.” It’s used as an adjective to describe something outstanding, exciting, excellent, or cool. The term is derived from the African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and has permeated the mainstream internet culture.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This slang is commonly used to appreciate something – be it an idea, an outfit, a piece of music, or any kind of impressive content shared online.

For instance, if a user shares an impressive snap of their weekend getaway, you might reply with, “That looks fye!” to express your admiration. Similarly, if someone shares a sneak peek of their newly designed room, a comment like “Your room design is fye” would convey that you find it exceptionally good.

Article continues after ad

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term isn’t exclusive to the platform, so you may see it used across a number of different social media apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.