What does FWB mean on Snapchat?

FWB is an acronym you might have seen people use on Snapchat, or other popular social media apps. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat is a platform renowned for its disappearing messages and playful interface, as millions of people use it to interact with their friends and followers on a daily basis.

Over the years, the app has become a fertile ground for conversations that are more candid and less inhibited. Here, acronyms not only save time, but also offer a veil of privacy and sometimes, ambiguity.

Article continues after ad

FWB is no exception and is used to communicate an idea that might be too complex or sensitive to spell out fully in a casual chat. If you’ve come across this term on Snapchat and you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything to know.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Thought Catalog

FWB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, FWB stands for ‘Friends With Benefits.’ It refers to a relationship in which two people engage in sexual activity without the expectation of a romantic relationship or emotional attachment.

Article continues after ad

The term often appears in a photo caption, during a chat, or as part of a user’s story. It can be a way for individuals to indicate their relationship status or what they’re looking for in their interactions with others.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

For example, if someone posts a story with the caption “Looking for a FWB,” they are suggesting they are interested in a casual sexual relationship without the strings of a serious commitment.

Article continues after ad

Or, if two users have been flirting and sending each other provocative snaps, one might message the other asking if they are interested in being “FWB.”

Article continues after ad

Although this term is often used on Snapchat, it’s by no means exclusive to the app, so you might see it across other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.