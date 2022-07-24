What does FFS stand for on TikTok

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

While browsing through TikTok videos and comment sections, you have more than likely encountered the term FFS at some point — so, what does it mean, and when can you use it?

Short-form video platform TikTok has millions of users across the world who use the app every day, whether that’s to upload their own content for their followers, or to interact with content posted by others.

Like any other social media platform, TikTok is full of a huge range of different slang words and acronyms, some of which have come about as a result of a meme or inside joke, and others that are just used to make typing faster.

Not all of the terms used on TikTok are exclusive to the app, of course, with some popular terms like FFS being used across just about every social media platform. For that reason you have probably encountered it in a post at some point, but what does it actually mean?

What does FFS mean on TikTok

In most cases, FFS stands for ‘For F**k’s Sake,’ which is an exclamation used to express frustration or anger.

The term can be used in a variety of different contexts, and is also used to express anything from mild annoyance to full-blown anger, depending on the sentence that it’s in.

You will see it both capitalized and non-capitalized, and it will usually appear at the start or end of a sentence. This term can pop up in a multitude of different places on TikTok, including captions of actual videos, in comments, and in direct messages with other users.

However, ‘FFS’ is by no means exclusive to TikTok, and you are likely to see it across a number of platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and more.

If you want to learn more about TikTok slang, you can check out some of the most popular terms and their meaning here.