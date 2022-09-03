What does FFR mean on TikTok?

FFR has become popular on TikTok, as the acronym correlates to the lyrics of a trendy song.

Social media platform TikTok is a place where popular songs like ‘Teenage Dirtbag‘ and ‘Running Up that Hill‘ go viral, and abbreviations turn into hashtags.

The latest acronym to grab everyone’s attention is ‘FFR’ which has been appearing quite frequently on the short-form video app. But what does it actually mean?

Meaning of FFR on TikTok

According to the Urban Dictionary, FFR is an acronym commonly used to say “For Future References,” and is often used when texting or calling. On TikTok, however, the meaning is completely different.

While scrolling through your FYP, you might see the FFR hashtag appear on some videos. Usually those videos include an audio clip of Nicki Minaj’s new song ‘Super Freaky Girl.’ Here are some lyrics from the song.

“You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it / He want a F (F) R (R) E—A—K (freaky girl),” the song goes. The second F in “FFR: is an echo of the first F.

The audio clip going viral is a remixed version of the popular song. So far, it has been used in over 2 million videos, while the hashtag for FFR has over 58 million views.

The sound was created by TikToker xxtristanxo, whose original video of him remixing ‘Super Freaky Girl’ garnered over 11.3 million views. Nicki Minaj even commented with a winking kiss face emoji, approving of the viral sound.

If there are any other TikTok acronyms, phrases, or slang terms that you are confused about, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the app’s most popular terms.