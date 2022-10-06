What does ‘episode’ mean in TikTok captions?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

On TikTok, you may have seen the word ‘episode’ appear in the captions of various videos across the app, but its presence is confusing some users. Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is only continuing to get more popular as time goes on, with new users constantly flocking to the app to join in on the latest viral trends and consume the practically endless amount of content available.

When users upload videos to the platform, they are able to write a caption featuring extra detail about the video in question, and can also put a number of different hashtags to help people discover their videos.

However, some users have been confused by the appearance of the word ‘episode’ in videos across the platform. The term is normally followed by a number, such as ‘Episode 1,’ or ‘Episode 7.’

If you are confused about what that means, here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron TikTok is a hub of viral content.

What does ‘episode’ mean on TikTok?

The word ‘episode’ at the start of TikTok captions appears to be a result of the original poster putting the video into a playlist.

Users can curate playlists of their content on their profile to make it easier for viewers to consume their content, and it appears that TikTok now automatically adds the word ‘episode’ to captions of videos included in playlists, along with a corresponding number.

Many users reported thinking the term was an inside joke or trend, and it has proven to be confusing when the video in question is about a TV show with its own episode numbers.

