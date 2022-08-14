DTN is a popular slang term used by many on TikTok and other social media platforms. But what does it actually mean?

New slang terms are constantly going viral on TikTok by its millions of users, so it can be hard to keep up with the latest lingo trends.

The latest one to make the rounds on the social media platform is DTN. If you don’t know what this acronym stands for, look no further. Here is an explainer of the trendy slang term.

What does DTN mean on TikTok?

DTN, not to be confused with DTB, simply stands for ‘Don’t Trust Nobody.’

Another variation of the slang term is DTN4L or DTNFL, which stands for ‘Don’t Trust Nobody For Life.’ This one is less common to see in videos and comment sections.

Users often use the DTN hashtag, or add the term to the text on their videos, to shed light on how they’ve been treated badly by people they once cared for.

It’s mostly used by people who have been cheated on or simply been betrayed by someone close to them. Some also use it in their video captions to encourage others to trust no one but themselves, and to believe in themselves.

The viral hashtag for DTN has over 234.2 million views on TikTok, with countless people using it in their video captions to share their misfortunes.

While it’s extremely popular there, it’s also become massively popular on Snapchat and Twitter, where it holds the same meaning.

There are numerous slang terms on TikTok that are used on a daily basis, with new ones being created regularly. If there are any words or phrases you’re confused about, make sure to check out our guide here to learn more about the app’s most popular terms.