What does DTM mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, or other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, you may have come across the phrase ‘DTM’ — but what does it actually mean?

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of social media, acronyms and abbreviations have become the norm, and Snapchat is no exception.

As a platform that prides itself on quick, easy, and casual communication, it’s not surprising that Snapchat users have adopted their own language of abbreviations and slang terms.

Article continues after ad

One term you may have at some point encountered while using the popular multimedia instant messaging app is ‘DTM.’ If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

DTM meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Thought Catalog

On social media platforms like Snapchat, DTM usually stands for ‘Doing Too Much.’ It’s used in conversations to refer to someone who is going overboard with their actions or behaviors, or is trying too hard to achieve something. It can be seen as a gentle call-out or a playful tease among friends.

Article continues after ad

For example, if a friend sends you a series of snaps showing an elaborate breakfast they’ve prepared on a weekday morning, you might reply with, “Wow, DTM with this breakfast.” Here, you’re playfully implying they’re going above and beyond what’s typical.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a more negative context, if a friend is excessively worried about a minor issue and their constant fretting is getting tedious, you might send a message saying, “You’re DTM about this, it’s not a big deal.”

Article continues after ad

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across other different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and more.

If there are any other terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.