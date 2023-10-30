What does DKM mean on Snapchat?

DKM is a term frequently used across a number of different social media apps, including Snapchat. But what does it mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is known for its ephemeral messaging, filters, and stories, and it has been a hub for quick, spontaneous communication among friends for many years now.

The platform‘s nature encourages the use of acronyms and slang terms, which serve as an efficient way to convey messages without typing out entire sentences. But if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on Snapchat.

If you’ve seen the term ‘DKM’ used in either direct messages, or in the caption of someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

DKM meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, DKM usually stands for ‘Don’t Kill Me.’ This phrase is used in a light-hearted, humorous manner and not in a literal sense. It’s a way of expressing amusement or indicating that something is funny, akin to saying “you’re killing me with laughter.”

It often appears in casual and friendly exchanges. For example, if a friend shares a hilarious story, a joke, or a meme that is particularly amusing, you might respond with a simple “DKM!”

Another common usage is in scenarios involving slight exaggeration for comedic effect. If someone is recounting an embarrassing yet funny incident, a response might be, “DKM, I can’t believe you did that!” This implies that the story is outrageously funny or surprising.

Of course, this term is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, and you might see it across other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, or other apps.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.