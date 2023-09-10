What does DBI mean on TikTok?

DBI is an acronym you might have come across on TikTok or other apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Twitter. But what does this term mean?

TikTok reigns supreme as a hub for viral content. Like many apps, it has generated a range of slang terms and acronyms that people use to communicate.

Some of these have originated on TikTok, but many predate the platform and are commonly used across other apps such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

One acronym you may have stumbled across while browsing your For You Page is ‘DBI,’ whether by someone writing it in a comment or in a message sent directly to you. Here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

DBI meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, DBI usually stands for ‘Don’t Beg It’. This slang originates from the UK, and its primary usage is to call out someone acting desperate, overly eager, or just trying too hard to fit in and be cool.

For example, suppose a TikToker posts a video attempting to mimic a trending dance but adds unnecessary over-the-top expressions. In that case, you might see comments like “DBI, you’re trying too hard.”

Similarly, if someone leaves excessive, gushing comments on a celebrity’s post hoping to get noticed, other users might chime in with “DBI” to call out the desperation.

Although it is frequently used on TikTok, the term wasn’t created on the platform. You may see it used across a whole range of social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

If any other slang terms or phrases are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words and acronyms on the app.