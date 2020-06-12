What does Connected to You mean on TikTok?

TikTok users have started to notice a symbol popping up for certain videos that simply says ‘Connected to You’ – but what does it actually mean?

While TikTok is still a relatively fresh app to the wider world, there are certain facets of the app that people simply don’t understand, whether they’ve been using it since launch or are new to the platform.

One of these is the ‘Connected to You’ symbol that occasionally pops up on certain videos, and while many choose to just ignore it, it’s definitely raised some questions from various users.

There’s a lot of terminology unique to the platform that isn’t immediately obvious, such as comparisons between ‘Alt’ and ‘Straight’ Tiktok, but Connected to You is much more simple to understand.

What is Connected to You on TikTok?

It essentially means that you know the person in one way or another – here’s how it finds out.

If someone’s video has the ‘Connected to You’ symbol planted in the bottom left corner of the screen, it most likely means that you have that person’s number saved in your device, or vice versa.

It seems to be an effort from the platform to bring people together and help keep up to date with what your friends are doing on TikTok, but some users are complaining about it as it ruins their anonymity on the app, or because they simply have no connection to the user in question.

tiktok putting irls on my fyp with the “connected to you” feature feels like an act of violence — crystal (@targtaurus) May 14, 2020

The rollout of the connected to you feature seems to have been a slow one, but more and more people are now seeing it pop up, so it seems as though it will be a permanent fixture on the app going forward.

'Connected to You' allegedly only appears for users who have linked their phone number to their TikTok account, so if you haven’t already, it’s likely you won’t see the feature at all, especially as it hasn’t yet rolled out globally at the time of writing.

Obviously, if you don’t have your phone number connected to the app, you have nothing to worry about, but you might want to consider unlinking your number altogether if this is going to be a major concern for you.