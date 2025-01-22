What does CGV mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikTok, you might have come across the acronym ‘CGV’ in videos or comments. But what does it mean?

TikTok is a hub for trends, creativity, and endless streams of content, but it’s also a breeding ground for new slang terms and acronyms. From niche phrases to viral shorthand, the platform’s language can sometimes feel like a different dialect.

Keeping up with these ever-evolving terms is crucial to understanding the culture and conversations happening on TikTok. One such term that often pops up is ‘CGV,’ which has left many users scratching their heads.

CGV meaning on TikTok

CGV is short for ‘Community Guidelines Violation, and it’s widely used on TikTok in various contexts. Whether in videos, comments, or direct messages, people frequently refer to CGV when discussing their content being removed for not complying with the platform’s rules.

For example, someone might post a video captioned, “When your video gets CGV for no reason,” accompanied by a frustrated reaction clip.

Similarly, comments like “CGV strikes again!” appear under posts discussing content removals. This shorthand has become a go-to way for creators to share their experiences with TikTok’s moderation system.

However, CGV isn’t exclusive to discussions about TikTok rules. In the K-pop community, the acronym has a completely different meaning. According to Urban Dictionary, CGV can stand for “Computer Generated V,” a nickname for BTS member Kim Taehyung (known as V).

This playful term highlights the singer’s “unrealistic visuals,” likening his appearance to a computer-generated image.

Though CGV can carry multiple meanings depending on the audience, its most common usage is still tied to TikTok’s Community Guidelines Violation.

If this isn’t the only TikTok slang term that’s confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the most popular phrases on the app.